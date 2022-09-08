GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KXNET) — A North Dakota nonprofit to promote and advocate for unmanned autonomous systems, which includes drones, has now been formed.

The new North Dakota Unmanned Autonomous Systems Council says our state is one the best places to test, develop, and commercialize within this industry.

The nonprofit was created after legislators suggested a council would be helpful to improve drone science and make sure both the community and government are represented.

“We were approached earlier in the year actually by some state legislators that really wanted that to be able to foster some closer relationships and communication whether it be on an educational side or really seeing what the needs of the ecosystems are,” said Stacey Mesteth, the vice president of membership.

The council is currently filling out membership and finalizing Board positions.