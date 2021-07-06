New opportunity to garden in Williston

If you’re looking to get into gardening but don’t have the space to do it, a new group has an opportunity for you.

On the corner of East Dakota Parkway and East Highland Drive, you will now find the Williston Community Gardens location.

The roughly two-acre garden will give those who are interested the opportunity to rent out a section and plant things like vegetables or flowers.

Members of Williston Community Builders, the organization in charge of putting this garden together, believe this new feature added to the city will give people more things to do and provide a greener community.

“When it comes to gardening in backyards, that’s something that people in Williston don’t necessarily have. We’ve got a lot of apartments and duplex living in Williston and I think that everyone should be able to go outside and garden and be able to do things that are fun and family-oriented,” Williston Community Builder, Emily Armage Geltel said.

Armage Geltel says they plan to be fully operational by the end of the year with tools and other essentials to use.