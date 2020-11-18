New order calls for cancellation of club sports, but things like swim & tennis lessons can continue

Gov. Doug Burgum’s executive order has canceled sports and activities, including recreational activities for adults.

Recreational leagues like basketball, volleyball and curling are put on pause since the order came down from the governor’s office.

The order calls for the cancellation of all club sports for youth and adults.

“Other things that are more instruction based and probably smaller in group size continue to be open at this time,” said Randy Bina, the executive director for Bismarck Parks and Recreation.

Bismarck Parks and Recreation has canceled all competitive recreational leagues and team sports until Dec. 14, but will continue forward with lessons like swimming.

“Again, with safety protocols in place, following CDC guidelines– guidelines making sure that group sizes aren’t too large and also making sure we can social distance,” said Bina.

Bismarck’s Capital Curling Club is now postponing the start of their season to January.

“It was more practical in nature. The governor’s order, his pause, ceases December 14th — that’s just a week before Christmas. We normally don’t have leagues over the Christmas holiday,” said Ben Sand, the president of Capital Curling Board.

Sand says it’s more than just a game as recreational leagues bring people together.

“It’s really a club that focuses on community building as much as it does focus on the sport of curling. I think that’s what folks miss the most during this pandemic,” said Sand.

On top of canceling their own leagues, Bismarck Parks and Recreation is also losing leagues that use their space to play.

Bina says they want to encourage people to get out and use trails and do outdoor activities while the weather is still nice.