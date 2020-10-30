New park in northwest Bismarck now open

A new park in Bismarck means more fun for families.

Elk Ridge Park is the newest addition to the developing northwest part of the Capitol City.

The park is located in walking distance of a new elementary school being built.

The 5.4 acre park features pickleball courts, a picnic shelter and a playground.

“We feel neighborhood parks add to the quality of life in our community. And our goal is to have a neighborhood park within one half mile walking distance of all the residents,” said Randy Bina, the Executive Director for Bismarck’s Park and Recreation.

The park is set to be done this coming spring. It will also include a community garden and an open play area.