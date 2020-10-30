New park in northwest Bismarck now open

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A new park in Bismarck means more fun for families.

Elk Ridge Park is the newest addition to the developing northwest part of the Capitol City.

The park is located in walking distance of a new elementary school being built.

The 5.4 acre park features pickleball courts, a picnic shelter and a playground.

“We feel neighborhood parks add to the quality of life in our community. And our goal is to have a neighborhood park within one half mile walking distance of all the residents,” said Randy Bina, the Executive Director for Bismarck’s Park and Recreation.

The park is set to be done this coming spring. It will also include a community garden and an open play area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

YLEH: Political Mailers

YLEH: Superintendent Race

Thursday, October 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/29

Minot YMCA

Trick-or-Treating

Click2Go

Cost of COVID Treatment

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/29

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/29

Thursday's Forecast: A wintry mix could make for a slick commute

National Cat Day

recovery reinvented online

UMary Hockey

Bishop Ryan Football

TGU Football

Linton-HMB Football

Job Fair

7-year-old Jeopardy! superfan gets sweet message from Alex Trebek after dressing up as ‘mini-Trebek’ for Halloween

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss