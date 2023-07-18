MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A new partnership has emerged to help former service members find employment in the healthcare field.

Trinity Health and the U.S. Army have signed a partnership agreement for the ‘U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success’, or PaYS. This new program is designed to help our veterans find employment once they leave the force.

The PaYS program guarantees soldiers five job interviews and possible employment during and after service. Since its inception in 2000, more than 1,200 employers have partnered with the program. Now that Trinity Health is a partner, members of the Army and Army National Guard could pursue a career with the hospital upon the end of their service period.

“Being in the National Guard, again we live here and serve here too,” stated Brigadier General Jon Erickson of the North Dakota Joint Force Headquarters. “And it’s an important program, as far as building partnerships and relationships with those in our community. It’s just another great program for that purpose.”

In North Dakota, there are around 30 employer partners who are affiliated with the program.