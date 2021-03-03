New pest feeding on canola found in North Dakota

The canola flower midge was spotted across the Canadian prairies since 2000 but was recently found in Northern North Dakota.

The pest is less than 2 millimeters in length and can be easily blown around by even a light wind.

The wind is believed to have caused the canola flower midge to make its way into the Peace Garden State after it was found in southern Manitoba, back in 2016.

The pest has been found in Bottineau County and Pembina County. It had more of a presence in Pembina County. It was originally found in Canada in 2000 but took two decades before it was found in North Dakota.

TJ Prochaska, a crop protection specialist, says the canola flower midge can either kill or severely damage the crop.

He said, “You either get no formation of the pod or you get a very deformed pod that really doesn’t have a lot of seed.”

He said there is still little known about the pest, and that pest control measures are still being worked on.