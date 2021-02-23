New Pfizer data shows vaccine may be stored at warmer temperatures, which could benefit vaccinating rural communities

New data has been released that could impact the vaccination process.

Reuters says Pfizer just released data showing the vaccine can be stored at warmer temperatures between 5 degrees and 13 below zero degrees Fahrenheit.

It would also mean the vaccine can be stored for two weeks and used within five days instead of just five days.

A public health nurse at First District Health Unit says this would be helpful in rural communities in the seven counties it serves.

“We have equipment to help haul the vaccine to our rural communities. Again, there’s a lot of planning that goes into that because when we send it up there, it’s not ultra cold anymore, so they have a limited amount of hours to get it in arms. So, if we could keep it in a frozen state and get it up there, then there’s more flexibility for residents in rural communities,” said Lacey McNichols, a public health nurse at First District Health Unit.

Right now, First District Health Unit is offering the vaccine to people ages 18-64 with two medical conditions.