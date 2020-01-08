New Plan Unveiled to Bring People to the State

The latest efforts the state is making to get more people to visit.

North Dakota’s tourism department has unveiled their new marketing campaign.

This 2020 campaign focuses on the beauty and nature the state has to offer.

They’ll be investing $2.9 million in advertising to make it happen.

The money will go towards various promotional ideas, such as television, digital and print.

In today’s meeting they unveiled the brand new magazine covers for the North Dakota travel guide; also the hunting and fishing guide.

For the first time ever travel guide will feature the Pembina Gorge.

New commercials will also be released which include real North Dakotans.

“You know, most people don’t know a whole lot about the state because we just haven’t had a lot of efforts or marketing dollars to market the state. So we really want to create that first great impression. And for those who know a little bit about us, we want to give them the additional information that they might need to inspire a trip to North Dakota,” shares Sara Otte Coleman, the Director of Tourism and Marketing for the Department of Commerce.

They plan on marketing more in Chicago as an increase in visitors from the city has been seen after they had train wraps in the city.

Coleman says the state had 22.6 million people visit the state in 2018, which led to a 5.2 percent rise in visitor spending.

Josh Duhamel will once again be the face of North Dakota tourism.

He’s being paid 175 thousand dollars to do the job