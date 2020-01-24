New playground equipment coming to Roosevelt Elementary in Dickinson

Roosevelt Elementary in Dickinson received a Let’s Play Community Construction Grant to purchase a new piece of playground equipment.

The playground build is made possible by KaBOOM! and Let’s Play, an initiative by Keurig Dr Pepper to provide the funding, equipment and play spaces to help kids and families make active play a daily priority.

New playground equipment

“We are really excited to be able to use this grant as an opportunity to help update the playground at Roosevelt Elementary,” said Risa Nodland, Roosevelt Elementary PAC member. “This is a big step in making improvements on the playground for the school.”

Roosevelt is turning 100 years old this spring.