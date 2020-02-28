New PlayPlace being set up inside McDonald’s at Burnt Boat Drive

Have no fears, moms and dads — the McDonald’s indoor PlayPlace at the 1535 Burnt Boat Drive location is not going away.

It is being replaced with a new version.

The old structure was disassembled last week and crews are working on the new play area.

Bismarck-Mandan McDonald’s Operator Dennis Sotebeer says it takes about two weeks to put together a play center and the new one should be ready and open to families by Friday, March 6th.

The McDonald’s at Burnt Boat Drive has been in operation since January 1997 and has always featured a PlayPlace as part of the restaurant.