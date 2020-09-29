New pollbooks coming to Morton County

KX News is Your Local Election Headquarters, and Morton County election officials want voters to be prepared for some new technology.

Election officials tell us they have finally done away will the old pollbooks and highlighters in favor of these new electronic pollbooks.

The new pollbooks will tell voters where they should be voting, should a voter show up to the wrong polling location.

In the past, workers would just write their name in the pollbook and let them vote.

The new devices also allow workers to upload who voted to the state much faster.

Election officials also say the new pollbooks will cut down on potential Election Day problems.

“If a voter tries to go to one voting site and vote, and then tries to go to another one later in the day that will be prevented because the database would have been updated saying that person voted,” said Morton County Auditor Dawn Rhone.

She adds they wanted to do this several years ago, but they kept having to be cut from the budget because of lower oil revenues.