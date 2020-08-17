New program in Bismarck helps young people transition back to their families

Charles Hall in Bismarck is offering a new family program to help young people transition back into the community.

Charles Hall is a licensed Residential Treatment Program for youth in foster care in Bismarck. Recently the organization launched a Family Engagement and Aftercare program. It focuses on prevention efforts once a young person returns home in order to support their families and build on their strengths all to reduce the chances of them returning to congregate care.

“We’re working very hard with these kids to make sure this transition goes a little bit more smoothly.

and that they have places that are there for them and people that are there for them in those communities to help that go more smoothly,” said Rhonda Styles-Rohde, Director of Marketing at Charles Hall.

Charles Hall does have some basic needs for its homes right now — Clorox wipes, outside games, and any financial support you can offer. To donate click here.