New project will help locate those with disabilities who go missing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A new project that will help track those with disabilities who’ve disappeared will be put into place in North Dakota this fall.

Project FindSafe is a collaboration between the North Dakota Center for People with Disabilities at Minot State University and law enforcement.

The project is funded by a three-year, $150,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice and will cover costs of equipment and training.

The director says the project can help give families throughout the state peace of mind.

“Whether they’re young or old with autism or a developmental disability or have Alzheimer’s or dementia, this hits every range and so lots — I think there’s a lot more people out there that can really benefit from this program,” Project FindSafe Director Vanessa Rovig said.

North Dakota Highway Patrol is one of the main partners of the project.

They will be trained to track a missing person using a bracelet and receiver.

One patrolman says these tools have the ability to get loved ones home safe faster.

“We can utilize aircraft to look for people, we can utilize K-9’s to look for people but this will be a piece to that toolbox I guess or an added tool to that toolbox,” Lieutenant Adam Dvorak said.

Training for Project FindSafe is set to begin in September.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/18"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast"

Thursday's Forecast: Cool with variable clouds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: Cool with variable clouds"

LIFE HACKS: KEEPING IT CHILL

Thumbnail for the video titled "LIFE HACKS: KEEPING IT CHILL"

Golf Talk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Police Misconduct Reports

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Misconduct Reports"

Second Wave of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Wave of COVID-19"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Summer Travel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Travel"

Clifton Appearance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clifton Appearance"

Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Cashwise BYBBQ Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Cashwise BYBBQ Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Call for Special Session

Thumbnail for the video titled "Call for Special Session"

Contact Tracing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Contact Tracing"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/17"

Overcrowding Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overcrowding Schools"

Bismarck Larks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks Baseball"

Bismarck Bull Moose Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bull Moose Baseball"

Airport Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airport Concerns"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss