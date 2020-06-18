New project will help locate those with disabilities who go missing

A new project that will help track those with disabilities who’ve disappeared will be put into place in North Dakota this fall.

Project FindSafe is a collaboration between the North Dakota Center for People with Disabilities at Minot State University and law enforcement.

The project is funded by a three-year, $150,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice and will cover costs of equipment and training.

The director says the project can help give families throughout the state peace of mind.

“Whether they’re young or old with autism or a developmental disability or have Alzheimer’s or dementia, this hits every range and so lots — I think there’s a lot more people out there that can really benefit from this program,” Project FindSafe Director Vanessa Rovig said.

North Dakota Highway Patrol is one of the main partners of the project.

They will be trained to track a missing person using a bracelet and receiver.

One patrolman says these tools have the ability to get loved ones home safe faster.

“We can utilize aircraft to look for people, we can utilize K-9’s to look for people but this will be a piece to that toolbox I guess or an added tool to that toolbox,” Lieutenant Adam Dvorak said.

Training for Project FindSafe is set to begin in September.