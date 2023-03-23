MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot State University is announcing 11 new projects that were funded by the MSU Development Foundation’s EMPOWER Grant Program.

According to a news release, the EMPOWER Grant Program started in January as part of a comprehensive capital campaign.

EMPOWER was announced in October and is the most ambitious campaign in school history. The goal: To raise $50 million by the end of 2024.

“This project is a direct result of our generous donors realized through the capital campaign,” said Vice President for Advancement and MSU Development Foundation Executive Director, Rick Hedberg. “These various grant-funded projects from multiple programs on campus are a fantastic way to showcase the impact of the capital campaign now and in the immediate future. We are excited to be able to fund these projects to enhance the educational experience for students at Minot State.”

$100,000 was used to promote the grant. Faculty and staff members at Minot State were able to request up to $20,000 to help increase enrolment, advance academics, or enhance the academic experience.

The projects that received funding were:

“Rekindling Connections and Building New Relationships: A Campaign to Increase Student Enrollment at MSU,” for Evan Borisinkoff and Ruth Soderstrom in special education. This program is going to help increase enrollment and retention of students in the human services intellectual and developmental disabilities (HSIDD) program. The goal: To recruit at least 25 undergrad students in HSIDD or allied professions and give funding for 10 credit-by-exams to keep current students.

