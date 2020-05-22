New recovery center opens in Raleigh, ND

A new Recovery Center has opened in the very small town of Raleigh, North Dakota — south of Mandan. Prairie Recovery Center is in the old Prairie Learning Center building, which was a foster care organization for boys.

During the shutdown, the staff saw a need for adults who need help with recovery from drugs and alcohol. So with assistance from the Paycheck Protection Program, they renovated the building to create space for 30 beds for residents. The Executive Director says this renovation also provided jobs for people in the region.

















“We’re probably the region’s main employer. And we have a wonderful benefits package so it helps out a lot of the local individuals. And we just did not want to see this disappear from this region,” said Brenda Owen, Executive Director.

For now, they are open for evaluations, intake appointments and resident intakes. They provide residential and all levels of outpatient treatment for adults.

Owen says they are looking to expand even more in the future and may have close to 60 beds.

For more information go here.