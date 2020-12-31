New research suggests breastmilk could possibly protect your newborn from COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

According to the CDC, the risk of a newborn getting COVID-19 from their mother is low, if she’s wearing a mask and washing her hands.

But, according to The World Health Organization, a new study being done by researchers suggests that breast milk from mothers who test positive for COVID-19 could have strong antibodies, which could protect your newborn from the respiratory virus.

KX News spoke to a pediatrician who says although the research is fairly new and could take a while to actually prove, breast-feeding still has many other benefits.

“Breastmilk does have antibodies and they are really helpful to protect the baby from different kinds of infections from both stomach infections as well as respiratory infections.” Dr. Maria Marchenko said.

Dr. Marchenko says if you have any questions regarding any health concerns to contact your medical provider.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

MANDAN YOGA STUDIO

NDC DEC 31

Class B Basketball

CLass A action

Wednesday, December 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Youth Substance Abuse Grant

Warm temperatures could threaten ice on waters and lakes

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/30

Very warm weather ahead

NDC DEC 30

WDA Hockey

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

Woman Shares Walk-in Story

Holiday Travel

$20,000 Winner

Young Gymnast

KX Convo: Mike Hanel

Tuesday, December 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories