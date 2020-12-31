New research suggests breastmilk could possibly protect your newborn from COVID-19

According to the CDC, the risk of a newborn getting COVID-19 from their mother is low, if she’s wearing a mask and washing her hands.

But, according to The World Health Organization, a new study being done by researchers suggests that breast milk from mothers who test positive for COVID-19 could have strong antibodies, which could protect your newborn from the respiratory virus.

KX News spoke to a pediatrician who says although the research is fairly new and could take a while to actually prove, breast-feeding still has many other benefits.

“Breastmilk does have antibodies and they are really helpful to protect the baby from different kinds of infections from both stomach infections as well as respiratory infections.” Dr. Maria Marchenko said.

Dr. Marchenko says if you have any questions regarding any health concerns to contact your medical provider.