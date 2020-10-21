New road completion leads to future of Williston Square

A new Williston road is finally complete, and could lead to more expansion.

16th Ave. W, now connects the city north and south through what was the old Sloulin Field Airport.

The City Administrator says trees, lights, and other beautifications are in the process of going up.

He also tells us this will allow both drivers and emergency personnel to cut travel time in half, but is also an important piece to what is now Williston Square.

“We have 700 acres there of what used to be the airport is now developable property and a lot of it is situated very conveniently for us, not just in terms of access, but also in terms of utilities.” City Administrator David Tuan said.

The project took around 6-months to complete.