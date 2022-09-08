MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Students will be able to compete in a Lego robotics competition, thanks to one area nonprofit providing donations.

Children in Full STEAM Ahead have new lego robots, and that’s thanks to a donation from the Aggie Foundation, a nonprofit based in Velva.

“So this year, we were able to purchase brand new robots for all of the teams that are under the Full STEAM Ahead umbrella. We plan on having 13 teams this year, which is our second largest year. And every single one of those teams, thanks to the Aggie Foundation, will have a brand new robot to work with,” said Alison Auch, the executive director of Full STEAM Ahead.

The old robots were 10 years old, and could no longer compete in First Lego League Challenge team competitions.

The league teams consist of kids ages nine to 14.

“It’s a competitive league where kids form onto teams. There’s two to ten kids per team and like I said, they meet weekly for about 5 months, building and programming their robot,” said Auch.

The Aggie Foundation has donated over $75,000 in Quarter Two this year to 27 organizations in seven communities.

“I think we’re on a pretty good pace this year and our goal is to give out at least $500,000 this year. If you were to ask me two years ago, or back in 2012 especially, if we’d be in this position and be able to make that large of an impact, I wouldn’t believe you. But we are so let’s keep it going,” said Terry Peterson, the board president of the Aggie Foundation.

The foundation has been around since 2012 and the mission is to provide grants and be a community partner for organizations across the state.

The money from the foundation is raised through charitable gaming in more than 15 bars and social clubs throughout the state.

“I think that it’s what charitable gaming was set up to do in North Dakota. So I think it’s a good example of what good it can bring,” said Peterson.

Both Auch and Peterson agree that exposing children to science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics is important.

It provides them with hands-on experiences and chances to explore their passions.

The Aggie Foundation also offers scholarships to Granville and Surrey students for higher education.

If you have a nonprofit and you’re interested in applying for funding, you can reach out to the Aggie Foundation on Facebook or on the website.