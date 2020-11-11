New runway at Williston International Airport complete

A new runway at the Williston Basin International Airport is now complete.

The 4,500-foot crosswind landing strip will now allow smaller airplanes to land into the wind, making for safer landing operations.

The $12.7 million project was funded fully by an FAA grant with help from the CARES Act.

The airport director tells us it took well over a year to bring the project to life.

“We’re just trying to continue to build that quality of life for our region and this really safety critical piece of infrastructure, the crosswind runway, will enhance that safety first and foremost and continue that additional operation of aircraft,” Anthony Dudas said.

