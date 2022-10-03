NEW SALEM, N.D. (KXNET) — New Salem, North Dakota is home to Salem Sue, the World’s Largest Holstein Cow. However, that’s not the only attraction the small community offers.

The New Salem Historical Society shows off the history behind the small community.

Old buildings sit on-site and offer tourists and residents an opportunity to dive into the past at the Custer Trail Museum and other historical buildings.

New Salem was founded in 1883 and is now home to about 1,000 residents.

Some residents of the small community have been there for their entire life.

Reporter Taylor Aasen met with Leonard Maier, a member of New Salem’s Historical Society and lifetime resident, to find out more about what makes the tiny town so special.