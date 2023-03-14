NEW SALEM, N.D. (KXNET) — Energy resources are a vital part of North Dakota, and because of that, there are plenty of available careers in the state.

On Tuesday, there were many new projects lifting off at one North Dakota School — all thanks to a generous funding grant.

“Today, I am thankful,” stated New Salem-Almont High School’s Superintendent, Brian Christopherson. “A company recognized the need to help out our school by donating $22,500.”

NextEra Energy Resources is a renewable energy company — and not only the largest producer of wind and solar energy in the nation but in the entire world. They operate 16 wind energy centers, two pipelines, and four wind energy projects in our state. In Morton County alone, the company operates up to 88 wind turbines — which is why they decided to give New Salem a grant.

“We are really happy to be here at New Salem Almont High School today to donate $22,500 for the new tech center here at the school,” stated NextERA Senior Project Manager, Sarah Montone. “This money is set aside each year for communities that we already have operative wind projects or solar projects in, so this will go directly to the school.”

With the grant money, the school will undergo many different projects. The first one will be used right away to put in a dust collection system for their new shop. They will also be putting money toward the robotics program at New Almont.

A good portion of the money will also be used for a new drone-racing competition that has opened up in North Dakota. Needless to say, students at the school are more than excited about the projects.

“It was hard to process at the beginning,” stated high school junior Grace Olin. “Like, ‘oh, we’re getting a new shop, it’s money.’ But then, I actually got to participate in the building committee and see what really went down. The opportunities, like I mentioned, again, for these kids are great. Not only for agriculture and FFA, but for the school entirely. It has classes for everyone.”

“It’s truly amazing seeing the separate portions of the shop for metalwork and woodwork,” echoed fellow student, Jarett Sanders. “As a sophomore, I work on welding in New Salem, and this year, I’ve already seen the struggles. The first part of your class is just spent cleaning up dust and your welding booths just so it’s safe to do your tasks, so it’s awesome to have these different systems put into place.”

The new shop will be split into a woodworking section and a metal section, along with the addition of high-tech classes such as animal and plant sciences taking place in the room.

This helps to make sure students have a better opportunity to join the workforce after they graduate — and it’s all thanks to the grant.

“It’s beautiful,” said Sanders. “All it takes is to have new programs and brighter futures is a little hope, ideas — and money, of course.”

The completion of the new shop at New Salem Almont High School is planned to be finished by June of this year.