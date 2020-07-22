New Salem couple hosts livestock show after State Fair cancellation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

When the State Fair was canceled at the end of May, one New Salem couple decided to have their own livestock show for the kids who planned to compete before the pandemic hit.

Tony and Tami Heins have been showing livestock their whole lives and planned a free livestock show on their pasture in place of the state fair. The Heins say the ag community rallied together to make this show happen. Tony says there were up to 170 participants today showing pigs, sheep, cattle and goats.

“All these kids work so hard all summer long and they’ve had enough stuff taken away from them with this COVID thing that we just decided we’re gonna do it here,” said Tony, Livestock Show Organizer.

There were no entry fees. The Heins just asked everyone to bring some food to donate to Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe.

