New Sanford clinic opens in northwest Bismarck

A new clinic opened up Monday in northwest Bismarck, aimed at providing care close to home.

But this isn’t a walk-in clinic. It’s a specialty clinic, meaning patients will need a referral first. Sanford Northern Sky Clinic provides several areas of expertise, including neurology and neuropsychology. Executive Director Mike Salwei said this will allow specialists in the field to grow while cutting wait times for those in Bismarck-Mandan.

“We’re growing, investing in the community and so there’s always going to be opportunities to enhance service lines and bring those services here. Whatever we can do to keep patients closer to home and provide that care here in Bismarck, we’ll always look for those types of opportunities,” Salwei said.

Salwei said minor procedures, like Botox injections can also be done there, but are not the primary focus. The new clinic is located at 4535 Northern Sky Drive.