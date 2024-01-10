BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — There are new changes to child car seat check-ups this year in Bismarck-Mandan.

According to a news release, free check-ups will be available in a climate-controlled area at Puklich Chevrolet in Bismarck.

Appointments are now going to be taken through an online link rather than over the phone. You can visit this website to choose a date and time.

Check-ups will also be offered monthly during weekdays with rotating times.

If you are unable to attend an appointment during the week, check-ups will also be offered on certain Saturdays in February, September, and November.

In 2023, 72% of caregivers who got help had some form of incorrect use, with most errors related to the harness and installation.

There will be certified child passenger safety technicians to check for recalls and correct installation to make sure the car seat is appropriate for the age, weight, and height of the child.

They will also make sure that the child is secured correctly and that the car seat meets safety standards.

Caregivers will also be taught how to use a child’s car seat or seat belt.

To see the schedule for check-ups, you can visit this website.