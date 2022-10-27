MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot State University is launching a new, automatic Prairie Rose Scholarship for North Dakota high school seniors from Billings, Burleigh, Golden Valley, Morton, and Stark counties.

“Minot State is proud of the role we play in educating citizens across the state, and we are pleased to launch this scholarship opportunity for graduating seniors throughout western North Dakota,” said Minot State President Dr. Steven Shirley. “I look forward to welcoming the next class of students to the MSU campus in 2023!”

The $1,000 scholarship is exclusively for spring 2023 high school graduates from regional schools located in North Dakota’s western counties along the I-94 corridor.

“Having a new scholarship unique to our students in this region is our way of showing how much we appreciate them and want them here at Minot State,” said Cole Krueger, marketing director.

Eligible students admitted to Minot State by March 31, 2023, will not need to apply for the scholarship; funds will automatically be applied to tuition, fees, and/or room and board in $500 increments each semester of the 2023-24 school year.

“We are happy to offer an additional benefit to our neighbors to the south and west through the Prairie Rose Scholarship,” said Michelle Sayler, enrollment services director. “It is a unique way that we can say thank you and welcome to the Minot State family.”

For additional information regarding the Prairie Rose Scholarship and eligibility, visit Minot State’s website.