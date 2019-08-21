New school year starts with old flag-raising tradition

A decades-old tradition continued this morning at Solheim Elementary School.

Willy Bolte is the captain of the Bismarck VFW Honor Guard,

but once a year he goes to Solheim to take part in a special flag-raising ceremony.

He says he hasn’t missed one since the school opened, 32 years ago. Bolte says this day is important to him because of what the flag symbolizes.

“That means peace. That means more than what most of the world can enjoy so… The stars and stripes,” said Bolte.

He said he’s presented the flag more than one thousand times at other ceremonies and hopes to continue for years to come.