New security system at Parshall High School

With the new school, they will be getting some added protection.

The Parshall school board approved a new security policy and have purchased the Raptor Visitor Management system. The database will alert staff of people who are not allowed access to the school, such as sex offenders. The school resource office said this is an added protection to keep students and staff safe.

“Unfortunately with the way the world is today, with all the things that are going on within the United States, we want to make sure everyone is safe. That is our general concern and that’s one of my primary duties,” said Catlin Sitting Bear, SRO.

The database will also include a list of nonstaff members like vendors and maintenance workers, who will be required to wear badges on their visits.