New Shelter Frees Up Money for More United Way Programs

This summer, KX News told you the United Way’s Homeless Shelter was picking up and moving locations.

They were originally leasing out 14 rooms in the Sunrise apartment building in downtown Bismarck.

But this new location was bought with donation money left to United Way, saving them money to put toward other programs, like a free hot supper three nights a week, opposite Trinity Lutheran’s four nights.

This space has been open since August and KX News has an exclusive first peek at the facilities.

It can hold about 55 people a night between the men’s and women’s rooms, and the Executive Director said they have yet to be full.

“We had someone come to us that was battling addiction. She was in a domestic violence-type situation with her boyfriend. And we knew that if we sent her back it wouldn’t be…while she might not have survived to be honest. She came to us, her face was bruised and she had nowhere else to go,” shared MSA United Way Executive Director Jena Gullo.

Gullo said the shelter not only kept her safe but helped her find resources to get into treatment and get her GED. And now, that same lady is working at the shelter, paying it forward.