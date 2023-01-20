BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — One new store wants to take you on a New Age spiritual journey.

Chakra Realms will be hosting its Grand Opening on Saturday.

The shop is located in the Bismarck Antique Mall at 106 North Mandan Street.

The owner says inside there’s something for everyone of all ages, backgrounds, and beliefs.

“We’ve got a bunch of home decor, candles to books to cards to crystals. Pretty much anything you need to help with your spiritual journey,” said Emily Pogatshnik, the store manager of Chakra Realms.

“The shop is for everyone, no matter what you’re into. And not only that but things you want to learn more about. We have classes about ‘Intro to Buddhism’ and ‘How to Cleanse Crystals,’ and different things like that. So, if you want to learn, you can,” said owner, Lesley Frohlich.

