New sign rules in Bismarck now in effect

You see them everywhere in Bismarck — towering signs along State Street and I-94, and portable advertisements for businesses.

Starting today, new rules regulating those signs take effect. The main three regulations include limits on electronic signs, which will be allowed in residential areas. In commercial areas, signs can be no taller than 50 feet, except near the interstate. Portable signs will not be allowed in downtown or residential areas.

The full text of the new zoning ordinance amendment can be found here.

City Planner Daniel Nairn says the new code will reduce visual clutter and improve the look of the area.

“That will be a change. The older signs can remain and remain in use, but over time as things start to turn over, we’ll probably see some shorter signs than we’ve seen in the past.”

The City of Bismarck announced the changes earlier this week following more than a year of discussion.