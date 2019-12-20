New ski trails open in North Bismarck

Cross country skiing in Bismarck is becoming so popular, Bismarck Parks and Rec is creating more trails.

This is the first time in 20 years a ski trail has been groomed at Tom O’Leary Golf Course. A new trail has been groomed for skate skiing. Skate skiing is generally faster than classic skiing and the skis are easier to handle on trails going downhill.

The Tom O trail is free and open to the public. Make sure you dress for the occasion.

“One of the things we try to tell people is take the temperature of the day, double it and dress for those temperatures once you get going it’s very very aerobic activity,” said Tim Doppler/Operations Manager at Tom O.

There are two cross country trails in south Bismarck at Riverwood Golf Course and General Sibley Park. You can actually rent skate skiis and try it out yourself.