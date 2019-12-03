New sober home for men opens in Bismarck

Blessed Builders Ministry opened its doors to their Men’s Sober Home.

Shane and Krystal Bloom housed people in their own home struggling with addiction for the last year and recently got their non-profit status to open a men’s sober home.

Shane says they partnered with a local company that bought the home for them. It can hold up to nine men who are coming out of treatment or institutions that are serious about their recovery.

“We’re looking for people that need to make that jump from jail or treatment to sobriety to get back into the workforce and have a safe place where they don’t have to fight the background check. They don’t have to fight the credit check. Basically they can just come in and rent a place, have accountability, have people that have that type of lifestyle and be involved and show them tools to get through it,” said Bloom.

Bloom says there is a higher success rate of maintaining sobriety when people are surrounded by a community that supports them.

Shane said this wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community. People helped fill the home by donating beds, bedding, decorations, and more. He said they still need some household items.

