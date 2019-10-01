New ‘SonShine’ school in Minot

MINOT — If you’re looking for a new school for your child, there’s one that just opened up.

SonShine Elementary in Minot opened its doors to students this school year and there are still spots open.

The school, which is Seventh Day Adventist based, currently has four students. The school’s headteacher said even though they do follow a bible-based curriculum, they still cover the basics.

“Our bible-based curriculum is carried over into reading, science, handwriting, obviously bible classes which we have, music. All of that,” SonShine Elementary headteacher Tami Todd.

“The only thing I guess you don’t have bible-based in is math.”

Students at SonShine Elementary also have access to Chromebooks and robots.

