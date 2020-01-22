New State Democratic Party Director

A new executive director was recently appointed to the North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party.

Former intern, Michael Taylor was voted in unanimously this week.

He began his work within the Democratic party back in 2016.

He’s held several positions for North Dakota’s NPL, like field organizer, operations director and caucus director for both the House and Senate.

Taylor said he wants to take a ground-up approach when it comes to taking the party in the right direction.

“One of our big focuses is on our field program. In 2018, we engaged hundreds of thousands of voters on the phones and at their doors. And that’s what we’re really bringing to the table in 2020. Making sure that our statewide candidates and legislative candidates are supported through our field program,” shared Taylor.

Taylor said some of the issues the Democratic party will focus on in the coming year are agriculture, education and health care.