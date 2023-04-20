WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KXNET) — Students at two elementary schools will be able to learn more about STEM with state-of-the-art equipment.

The two Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation STEM Centers will be located at Fox Hills and Badlands Elementary Schools in Watford City.

People involved with the project cut the ribbon on Thursday at Fox Hills and students were able to interact and engage with STEM products.

The assistant director of STEM for the foundation says it’s nice to get these centers into elementary schools in North Dakota.

“Getting STEM in the minds of these kids at a young age allows them to think, ‘Hey, you know maybe one day I’ll be able to work in that kind of profession.’ And give them access to knowledge and things that they might not think about at this age,” said Tim Bancells, the assistant director of STEM for the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation.

To date, the Ripken Foundation has installed nearly 300 STEM centers across the country.