BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck has announced several tenant changes in the past month, and recently a national chain has wrapped a 10,000-square-foot area where they may be opening a new store in early fall of this year.

According to the Kirkwood Mall, they have relocated Uptown Loft Boutique, The Locker Room, and GNC to new spaces as they begin construction on a new edition to the mall that will occupy over 10,000 square feet. While representatives of the mall can not confirm or deny what will be occupying the area, a Facebook post from them shared that the national discount store, Five Below, has wrapped the entire area saying that they are “coming soon.”

Representatives with the Kirkwood Mall stated that they are expecting the store to open sometime in early fall of this year.

As for the relocated stores, they can now be found in their new areas:

Uptowne Loft Boutique has been moved to the space next to Bath & Body Works.

The Locker Room has been moved to the space next to The Children's Place, near I. Keating Furniture.

GNC moved to the space next to JaBomb, near Target.