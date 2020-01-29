New Study to Analyze Intersections

City officials are asking for public input on how two cities can improve their roads.

The Bismarck-Mandan metropolitan planning organization is establishing a study to improve the roads in the two cities.

“We’ve had the same traffic control for 50 years. Is it the best traffic control? Do we need to upgrade it? Does it need a signal,” says the Project Manager Mike Bittner.

In this two part study, they are asking residents for their input on which intersections should be looked at and why.

As of right now, 65 intersections have been identified.

“The first phase is maybe catching 65 fish and serving dinner. The next is to give you fishing rods, so you could do the fishing for yourself. Well the cities could theoretically do the fishing themselves. So they can ,”oh we received a comment at this intersection. I’m going to go look at it based on the process we developed through this study,” shares Bittner.

The roads have been divided into two separate categories: study and speed intersections.

Traffic control, turn lanes, signal timing, pedestrian and bicycle challenges fall under study.

The other category is the speed intersections, depending on the speed limit through the area.

“Our expectations on the study are to guide us into hopefully for the most part low cost or reasonable cost. Changes we can make to these intersections that improve mostly safety,” shares the City of Mandan Engineering and Planning Director Justin Froseth.

In the second part of the study, they look to create a playbook as guide to that will help the city’s in their decisions.

They hope to have a final report done by the end of this year and present it to the city of Bismarck and Mandan early 2021.

The study will look for future public input once it begins to draft up plans on what to do with the intersections.