New Task Force to Take on MMIW

The Trump administration launched “Operation: Lady Justice”.

The president announced that’s he’s forming a task force to address the problem of missing and murdered Indigenous people.

The problem of missing and murdered Indigenous people continue to grab the attention of the nation, and now a task force has been established at the federal level to tackle this long-time issue.

“I look at my tribe of Standing Rock and I mean since the 60s there have been 30, 31 people that have been missing since then. Cold cases,” shared Scott Davis, North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission Executive Director.

The Trump administration said they are committed to addressing systematic challenges in Indian country.

Some of the strategies are to meet with the tribal government on the problems they face, develop protocols and procedures to investigate new and old missing and murdered cases and establish multi-jurisdiction teams.

“So we’re going to make sure all of the resources, all of our teams here are at the table, giving testimony, giving ideas, giving the strip of how this should work here locally,” said Davis.

Lack of resources and law enforcement within the tribal community is always a topic that is brought up.

With this new task force, leaders like Representative Ruth Buffalo hopes it will offer solutions.

“I think that’s the ultimate goal is to find solutions. How do we prevent further cases from happening? How do we work to strengthen our communications across the various jurisdictions? How do we make sure communities are well funded,” said Buffalo, Representative of District 35.

Davis said prevention is a key aspect in what this new task force needs to be focusing on.

The task force will host its first of many listening sessions in Washington D.C. on Feb. 12.