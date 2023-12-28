MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Nonprofits got an early Christmas present from the state of North Dakota.

One local nonprofit wants you to find it in your heart to give before the clock strikes 12 on New Year’s Eve.

If you want to donate to a good cause here in this state, you’ll receive a special tax benefit for your generosity.

“Well, starting in 2023 legislators in North Dakota passed a new law that benefits any pregnancy center, maternity home, or adoption agency in the state of North Dakota that any donation that you make to any one of those entities you can count that as a credit against your North Dakota income tax up to 50% of your bill or up to a maximum of $2,500,” said Tim Knutson of Dakota Hope Clinic.

But this special credit has an expiration date. This new tax credit cannot be rolled over into the new year and the deadline is the last day of 2023.

One way to give back is with the Dakota Hope Clinic’s Giving Trees.

“Our Giving Trees are great opportunities to fill up our Baby Boutique so that we can have items for members of the community to come in for those that have a need to care for their infant children all the way up until their toddler years,” said Mandy, a nurse at Dakota Hope Clinic.

So far, their initiatives have been a success and they continue to see more people getting the help they need.

“We have seen an increase in our earn mile earn participants. Mostly we have had an expansion of our clinics. We have a clinic now in Bottineau and in Tioga. So the need has increased which is wonderful but so has the demand for needs in the boutique. So that is where the Giving Tree is a great blessing to help pour into those boutiques to be able to service our communities. Both Bottineau, Tioga, and here in Minot,” said Mandy.

This year they have done some things differently than prior years.

“We started to put together a binder of items of larger purchase items. We don’t keep in stock for a purpose of space for one thing but two because of recalls that could occur. So now we have these larger items that they can save their points for cribs, car seats, strollers so those big items that are a little more challenging for folks to be able to get on their own,” said Mandy.

But the holiday season isn’t the only time of year to give back. Dakota Hope says to keep the giving tradition alive all year long.

Dakota Hope Clinic helps both men and women in their services whether it’s medical or financial, help is available for all.