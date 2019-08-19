New technology at Sanford Health

In some rural areas, when it comes to healthcare, you may have to travel, but one hospital is making the commute a little more bearable.

Sanford Health’s Northwest clinic, in Minot now has a new ultrasound machine that is making it easier for patients in the area.

“So you have a state of the art echo cardiogram machine here which is able to do transthoracic echos. Take pictures of their heart, know their heart valve function.” says Dr. Nayan Desai.

One patient who is benefiting from this new machine is 89-year old Magdalena Duchsherer.



“With her age her valve was heavily calcified. Normal valves open completely, her valve was opening 2 percent. ” adds Dr. Desai.

After her health scare landed her in the hospital, Magdalena has to visit the doctor more frequently, but now she can do that closer to home.

“It’s so much more convenient, because it’s only half the way. I can just come and have it done then go back home again.” says Magdalena Duchsherer.

Driving 120 miles to Bismarck can be a hassle for her and her daughter, but with this new technology in Minot, the commute is nearly cut in half.

“It is closer to home. Shes very concerned about cost of gas and time. We farm and ranch, so I’m busy at home so this is working out well.” says Marsha Duchsherer.



As as for Magdalena, she now has a new lease on life, and with the time she’s saving by having a shorter commute, she can get back to her regular life and enjoy the things she loves to do– like quilting.

A spokesperson from Sanford says that this is just the beginning for new technology in Minot to serve the surrounding areas.



