New Technology Could Help Detect Severe Weather in Western N.D.

New technology could mean better radar coverage for Western North Dakota.

According to Senator John Hoeven’s office, the National Weather service just finished their adjustment of the radar system in Minot.

New software was installed on the NEXRAD system at the Minot Air Force Base, which allows the National Weather Service to lower the radar’s beam from 13,000 feet to 10,000 feet over Watford City.

Lowering the beam can improve weather radar coverage and help meteorologists see potential storms.

The change comes following the 2018 Watford City tornado that resulted in one death, dozens of injuries and displaced about 200 people.