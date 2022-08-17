BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — School is about to be in session and some school buses are equipped with safety technology to catch those who pass a stopped school bus.

Harlow’s buses have been equipped with safety technology. Several cameras are put inside the school buses along with a camera on the outside of the bus.

The outside cameras are designed to detect vehicles that illegally pass stopped school buses while the inside cameras help bus drivers keep track of what’s going on in the back of the bus.

“It’s kind of a newer thing here. Harlow’s installed multiple cameras in each of the school buses,” said Michael Paulson, traffic officer for Bismarck Police Department. “There’s one forward facing and another one is aimed at the stop sign to acquire the license plates and vehicle description. “

If someone passes a stopped school bus, all the bus driver has to do is push a button.

“The bus driver will hit a button which kind of saves the segment of video and they complete a form which they will include the make, model, license plate,” said Paulson. “The video and form will then get sent to us. “

As far as penalties go, drivers could face up to a $100 fine plus and six points against their license.

12 points on your license could lead to a license suspension, so six points can be severe.

However, it’s all in an effort to keep children safe while getting off the bus.

“They are harder to see because of their height,” said Paulson. “They are quicker and their movements are kind of sporadic and unpredictable. “

Terry Weaver with the North Dakota Safety Council says there are a range of classes school bus drivers can take.

“We have 25 modules that a school can customize. That covers pre and post-inspection, handling disruptive children or best practices, evacuation procedures,” said Weaver.

According to Highway Patrol from the years 2017 to 2021 there have been zero fatalities in school bus crashes in North Dakota. In total there have been 254 crashes.