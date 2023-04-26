BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Have you ever wanted to learn how to play chess? Well, now you can at Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library.

According to a news release, you can also get pointers to improve your game.

The instructor is going to be Todd Wolf, the president of the ND Chess Association, who has over 30 years of experience playing chess.

Wolf will give a short introduction during each hour-long session and coach people as they are playing.

20 people of all ages will be allowed in each session, drop-ins will be allowed depending on availability, and people can also sign up for more than one session.

This is happening on May 6 in the Children’s Library Story Room from 9:30-10:30 a.m., 10:45-11:45 a.m., 12:45-1:45 p.m., and 2-3 p.m.

You should register early and you can do so by calling (701) 355-1489.