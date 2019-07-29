New to the Area — Be Sure to Register Your Kid for School Now

Bismarck Public School parents who are new to the community or have recently moved have a big deadline coming up.

Thursday is the last day to register your child for a spot in the school closest to where you live.

Bismarck Public Schools say anyone who does not sign their child up by Thursday could be sent to a school outside their boundary.

Administrators are asking parents to do this in order to avoid overcrowding and staffing issues.

To register, or to request a school transfer, go to www.bismarckschools.org, Registration.

