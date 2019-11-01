New Town celebrates completion of truck diversion route around city

A new truck traffic diversion project officially opened near New Town today.

The $30 million Northwest Truck Reliever Route north of town will divert traffic from 1804 to ND 23 west of New Town.

The northeast side of the reliever route was completed in 2014.

“New Town has been and continues to be greatly impacted by truck traffic as a result of oil production in northwest North Dakota,” said North Dakota Department of Transportation Director Bill Panos. “Nearly 8,000 vehicles travel this corridor every day, and taking the truck traffic out of downtown New Town will greatly enhance the safety and quality of life in this community.”

Department of Transportation and New Town city officials gathered Friday to celebrate the completion and opening of the truck reliever route.

“We are excited to see the completion of this important piece of infrastructure,” said New Town Mayor Dan Uran. “This investment means enhanced safety for our residents and efficient movement of trucks, serving the area into the future.”

The 1.5-mile long truck route is one of four major projects completed in New Town in the last five years. The other work includes improvements to Main Street and ND Highway 1804.

In total, about$87 million has been invested into improving roadways and safety in and around New Town.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

