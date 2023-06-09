NEW TOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2023 New Town Chamber Car & Motorcycle Show featured classic and muscle cars, motorcycles, and vendors. The event was held on Friday from 4-7 p.m.

Awards were also given out for different categories like best of show for vehicles made in 1949 and older, vehicles made in 1950 or newer, and motorcycles.

There was also the Young Judges Choice Awards for the top three vehicles.

KX News Reporter Lauren Davis spoke with Craig Reynolds, the head of the committee for the Car Show.