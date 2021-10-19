New Town college offering students $500 incentive to get COVID vaccine

New Town’s Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College (NHSC) says it will pay $500 to students enrolled for the Fall 2021 semester who get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
To be eligible for the incentive, students must be fully vaccinated (both shots of Pfizer or Moderna, or one shot of Johnson & Johnson/Janssen) by November 4, 2021. Students must then present their vaccination cards to verify they are fully vaccinated.
“After witnessing the severe effects the COVID-19 pandemic had on the Fort Berthold area, the NHSC Board of Directors and Administration strongly encourage students to get vaccinated,” said NHSC President Twyla Baker. “We are seeing a resurgence in the number of positive cases in the Fort Berthold area and across the State of North Dakota and determined it was time to act. The financial incentive rewards those who have prioritized their health and the health of others.”
NHSC offers certificate programs and associate degrees as well as three bachelor’s degrees.