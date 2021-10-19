New Town college offering students $500 incentive to get COVID vaccine

FILE – In this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 file photo, Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial vaccine volunteer Franklyn Howe is given an injection at St George’s University hospital at in London. Britain says it it will offer new vaccinations to thousands of people who volunteered for trials of the Novavax coronavirus vaccine, which not yet been approved for use in any country. Some 15,000 people in the U.K. got Novavax shots as part of a clinical trial. While the U.K. recognizes them as vaccinated, most countries don’t, meaning they can’t travel. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

New Town’s Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College (NHSC) says it will pay $500 to students enrolled for the Fall 2021 semester who get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

To be eligible for the incentive, students must be fully vaccinated (both shots of Pfizer or Moderna, or one shot of Johnson & Johnson/Janssen) by November 4, 2021. Students must then present their vaccination cards to verify they are fully vaccinated.

“After witnessing the severe effects the COVID-19 pandemic had on the Fort Berthold area, the NHSC Board of Directors and Administration strongly encourage students to get vaccinated,” said NHSC President Twyla Baker. “We are seeing a resurgence in the number of positive cases in the Fort Berthold area and across the State of North Dakota and determined it was time to act. The financial incentive rewards those who have prioritized their health and the health of others.”

NHSC offers certificate programs and associate degrees as well as three bachelor’s degrees.