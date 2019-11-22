New Town community reacts to FBI’s latest details on Olivia Lone Bear

New details have been released from the FBI about the death of Olivia Lone Bear from New Town.

Lone Bear was reported missing in October of 2017. Her body was found in Lake Sakakawea in July of the next year. No obvious injuries to her body were found in an autopsy.

More than a year later, authorities released Wednesday that she was found belted into the passenger seat of a submerged truck.

But for some people in the area who are familiar with the case, this information is not new to them.

“I’m glad that the Family has some kind of closure,” said family friend Tracy Benton. “I prayed for that for a long time, so that was a prayer answered for sure.”

“I had heard that she wasn’t in the driver’s seat,” said Samantha Lindgren, family friend. “I didn’t push for any details from the family based on the trauma of the situation. But I wasn’t surprised.”

Mark Fox, chairman of the Three Affiliated Tribes in the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation said he commends the FBI for keeping this case open and actively investigating.

“The fact that they’re not giving up is good. We need answers,” said Fox.

“The family needs to find peace and resolve and get answers to what happened. We need to bring people to justice that may have been involved.”

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to those responsible for her disappearance.

Fox is hopeful that people will come forward and finally solve what happened to Lone Bear.

“There might be that one person who knows more than we think they know and might step forward and say, ‘I’m ready to say this and say that, what I know,'” Fox said.

