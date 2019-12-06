New Town Drama Club places second at State tournament

Two years ago, the New Town Drama Club made history. A first-ever trip to the North Dakota State Drama tournament. A special group of kids who worked hard to prove they have what it takes to compete.

“Just to know we got as far as we possibly could, it means a lot,” said Lauren Briggs, senior.

The drama club performed “Bright Blue Mailbox Suicide Note,” as their play this year. It’s a drama about suicide.

“Picked it to tug on heartstrings but also send a message,” said Qwyntin Alcon, junior.

The group said suicide concerns them and they wanted to shed light on a difficult topic

Coach Nancy Reimer has coached some of the performers for the last four years. She reminded them that just because they don’t win doesn’t mean their hard work doesn’t matter.

“There’s no small parts or small people because every part is vital,” said Nancy Reimer, drama coach.

“When one person’s gone or one person’s sick, we can’t perform. And so when one person is missing, it does matter.”

Alcon received the superior actor rating for his performance as the friend who tried to kill himself. The award is similar to an athlete getting an all-star honor.

“I thought it was going to be like super corny and I’d want to leave the first day, but it was super fun and I think everybody should give it a try because I’m pretty sure everybody’s capable of it,” said Alcon. “And I love these guys so much. They’re so great. Great people.”

Enderlin won the competition, but for this group, the chance to make it back to the State Tournament, and the high of hearing second place was worth the effort.

“And when they called our name, it was validation,” said Briggs. “We do belong here and every little town belongs where they want to be.”

They all offer the same advice for people who are curious about joining the drama club.

“Everybody has a hidden talent that you aren’t going to know unless you try it,” Briggs said.