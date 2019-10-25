New Town expanding its water lagoons

NEW TOWN — In continuing coverage, in order to support New Town’s much needed second water tower, the city needs to expand its existing lagoons.

Right now, the dikes are about six feet tall, and after construction is complete, they’ll be 10-feet tall.

They’ll be able to hold 60-million more gallons of water. An aerated lagoon system is also being installed in one of the ponds. This is only phase one of a four-phase project that will take 50 years to complete.

“The challenge we were running into was water was coming in too fast and the trick with wastewater treatment is it just needs time,” said Cal Oldenburg, superintendent of New Town water system.

“But if we’re getting too much water we don’t have enough time to hold it before it has to be discharged to the surface. That was the big challenge of trying to make it through winter with all the ice cover and having enough storage room to meet our permit limits.”

Phase one should be finished by next summer and the total cost is around $4.5 million. The USDA provided the city with a $2 million grant. And the rest is being paid for with an SRF loan.

